Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $667.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

