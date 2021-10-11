Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,938 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Select Medical worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 11,293.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEM stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

