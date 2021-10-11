Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.42. 17,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,603. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

