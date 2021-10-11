SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,140 shares of company stock worth $7,400,232.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.