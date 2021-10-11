Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,675.31 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $122,675.31 and $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011875 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007780 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

