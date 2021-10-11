SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Up 0.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 88,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 890,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

