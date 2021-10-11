Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Service Co. International worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.