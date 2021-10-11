Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. 535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

