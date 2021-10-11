SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,115,000 after buying an additional 36,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

