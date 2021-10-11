SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.20.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.