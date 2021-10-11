SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 81,739 Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 912,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERE opened at $32.60 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.