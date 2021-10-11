SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

