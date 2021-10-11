SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,581,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after buying an additional 278,080 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

