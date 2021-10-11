SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,010 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

