SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

