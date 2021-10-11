SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 227.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.