Shard (SHARD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,650.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $5,650.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

