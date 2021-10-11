Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $71.23. 18,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 979,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

