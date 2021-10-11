Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.21 and last traded at $71.23. 18,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 979,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
