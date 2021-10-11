Showcase Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,963.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $241,705.85 and approximately $77,963.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.