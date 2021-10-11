SHPING Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $378,556.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00217394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,926,539 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

