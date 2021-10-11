SIBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $591,178.98 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $591,178.98 and $1,045.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.62 or 0.06251041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00317140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.53 or 0.01067608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00094930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.67 or 0.00477773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00330282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00310122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004797 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,462,335 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

