Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 1,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,183,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
