Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 1,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,183,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.