Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 13,518 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 1,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,840. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

