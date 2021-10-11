Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $794.16. 380,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.62 and its 200 day moving average is $681.27. The firm has a market cap of $786.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

