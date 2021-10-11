Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 16,174 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.61. 235,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,935. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.39 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.