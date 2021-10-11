Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,666 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.