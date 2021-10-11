Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

