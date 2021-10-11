Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. 21,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

