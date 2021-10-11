Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,730 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

