Sigma Planning Corp Has $11.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.22. 2,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,417. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

