Sigma Planning Corp Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PYPL traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.37. 138,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,731. The company has a market cap of $303.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

