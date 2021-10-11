Sigma Planning Corp Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 148,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,336. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

