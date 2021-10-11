Sigma Planning Corp Has $34.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 82,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,372. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

