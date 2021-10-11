Sigma Planning Corp Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $38,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,324. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

