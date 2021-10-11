Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,584 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 45.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 156,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. 47,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,994. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

