Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.70. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

