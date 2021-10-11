Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $224.19. 793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

