Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $4,768,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.35. 139,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

