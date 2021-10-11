Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $104.07.

