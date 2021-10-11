Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.75. 135,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

