Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,807.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,559.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

