Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,569 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $222.62. 635,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

