Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

