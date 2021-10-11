Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.99

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $304.99 and last traded at $303.74, with a volume of 649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

