Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHPPY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Signify has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

