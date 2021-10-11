SilverBow Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15,545.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

