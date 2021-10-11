Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.99 and last traded at $172.83. 17,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,153,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,800,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

