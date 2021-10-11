SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $214.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,360.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $239.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

