Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 4,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.