Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 43205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $82,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skillz by 375.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

